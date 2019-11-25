  1. Politics
25 November 2019 - 22:43

Yemeni Military Spokesman:

Yemeni army conducts new operation in west, kills 350 Saudi-led aggressors

Yemeni army conducts new operation in west, kills 350 Saudi-led aggressors

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Yemen's military spokesman Yahya Sarei has said that Yemeni armed forces have inflicted heavy casualties on the Saudi-led aggressors in an assault in the west of the country.

Spokesman of the Yemeni army Brigadier General Yahya Sarei said in a statement on Monday afternoon that in a new assault carried out by the Yemeni military in the west of the country as many as 350 aggressors were killed.

The spokesman said that the Yemeni armed forces used 9 missiles and over 20 drones in the operation which killed "350 Saudi, Emirati, and Sudanese aggressors."

According to the spokesman, five arms depots and a number of armored and military vehicles belonging to the aggressors were destroyed in the operation.

He added "a number of Saudi-led Coalition's radar and missile-launching stations of Patriot defense systems were destroyed in the drone and missile strikes in al-Makkah province."

Sarei also stated that the operation in the west was a response to the recent attacks by Saudi Coalition in Hudaydah in the western coastline. 

KI/FNA13980904001140

News Code 152695

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News