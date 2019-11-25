Yemeni army conducts new operation in west, kills 350 Saudi-led aggressors

Spokesman of the Yemeni army Brigadier General Yahya Sarei said in a statement on Monday afternoon that in a new assault carried out by the Yemeni military in the west of the country as many as 350 aggressors were killed.

The spokesman said that the Yemeni armed forces used 9 missiles and over 20 drones in the operation which killed "350 Saudi, Emirati, and Sudanese aggressors."

According to the spokesman, five arms depots and a number of armored and military vehicles belonging to the aggressors were destroyed in the operation.

He added "a number of Saudi-led Coalition's radar and missile-launching stations of Patriot defense systems were destroyed in the drone and missile strikes in al-Makkah province."

Sarei also stated that the operation in the west was a response to the recent attacks by Saudi Coalition in Hudaydah in the western coastline.

