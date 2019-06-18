Yemeni Army to attack UAE ports, airports if aggression continues: Vice-minister

Speaking to the Iranian Fars news agency, Vice-minister of information of Yemen Nasr Eddin Amer referred to the recent drone attacks against Saudi airports in response to aggression and killing of innocent Yemeni people by Saudi-led coalition.

The Yemeni official said that the Yemeni army’s operations are taking place in accordance with the right to respond to the aggression to force the hostile countries to stop the attacks on the people and end the embargo.

He further warned that all the airports of the aggressive countries of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia can be targeted by the drones and missile units of the Yemeni Army.

“The UAE has played an active role in the aggression against Yemen and has occupied some Yemeni islands and ports, and has been flaring up the conflicts inside the country and supporting the terrorist groups in Yemen. Therefore, the UAE will not be immune from the reaction of the Yemeni army, and if it does not stop its aggression, it will witness a reaction sooner or later,” Nasr Eddin Amer further pointed out.

