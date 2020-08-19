VIDEO: 2 US drones crashed after midair collision in Syria

The incident happened on Tuesday according to the Military Times.

Images of burning aircraft crashing to the ground were posted on Twitter Tuesday. There was speculation that the aircraft were MQ-9 Reapers — a remotely piloted aircraft used predominately as an armed hunter-killer drone, but also capable of surveillance and intelligence collection — and were shot down, the same report confirmed.

However, the defense official could not confirm the type of drone involved, it added.

Reports indicate there was a collision but whether they were shot at afterwards — and whether that caused the crash — is unclear, it said.