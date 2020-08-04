13,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in NW Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Zanjan Province Colonel Iraj Khanipour made the announcement on Tuesday saying that police forces seized 13,000 liters of smuggled Diesel fuel in one operation.

One offender has also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Iranian forces have managed to seize a great amount of fuel before being smuggled to neighboring countries in the previous Iranian year (ended on March 20, 2020).

According to Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie has announced that During the previous [Iranian calendar] year [March 2019 – March 2020], 17.5 million liters of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene were seized being smuggled out the country which shows a 25% increase compared to the year before.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 that was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

