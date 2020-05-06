Iran calls for planning long-term framework to expand economic ties with Brazil

Naming Brazil as an emerging economic power and an important member of BRICS, Gharibi underscored the significance of preserving and fortifying ties between Iran and Brazil.

He said Iranian and Brazilian economies are complementary and it is vital for both sides to revive their ties after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian VP, for his part, said that after the outbreak the world will be faced with major geopolitical changes and it is a must for all countries to get prepared for the new era.

Gharibi submitted a copy of his credentials to the Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Otávio Brandelli, on March 28.

Foreign ministers of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have called for the cancellation of the US sanctions that have hampered some countries’ efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Many countries and international bodies have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also imposed a new round of sanctions.

