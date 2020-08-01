Two border guards martyred in northwestern Iran

Commander of West Azarbaijan province border guards, Second Brigadier General Hossein Khani, said late on Friday that the Iranian border guards entered into a clash with an armed group in the border regions of Sardasht County, during which two guards – Sargent Matin Saedi and Private Mehdi Maleki – were martyred and three others were injured.

He noted that the wounded guards are currently in good condition.

Earlier in May, two other border guards were killed in a clash with an armed group of about 20 people in Sardasht County on the border with the Iraqi Kurdistan.

West Azarbaijan province shares 891 kilometers of borders with Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic and Iraq.

MR4987663