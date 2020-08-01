Iran plays important role in Afghan peace as global actor

Seyed Ali Kazemi told to IRNA that Iran's role in securing real peace is undeniable, adding that Afghanistan will not achieve lasting peace if it ignores the role of its neighbors, including Iran.

Iran, as a prominent and important country in global and regional developments and Afghanistan's neighbor, plays an important role in the peace process, he said, adding that most importantly, Iran has always stood by the Afghan people in the past and can play a constructive role in the issue of peace.

Kazemi said that Iran can help and encourage the two sides to achieve peace through its influence in Afghanistan.

