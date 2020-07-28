Iran not to tolerate US provocations

Referring to US harassment of the Iranian airliner, Rabiei noted that the US move was unprofessional and politically motivated.

“Our priority is to ensure that such incident will not happen again,” he added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has filed a complaint regarding the incident to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and will consider all other legal options as well.

“This incident showed that the US does not abide by aviation regulations. The country is responsible for any future events that endanger the health and lives of civilians on the airliners and will suffer the consequences. We deeply warn the US to end its unusual and illegal behavior before it is too late. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate these unjustified provocations,” he maintained.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that Iran will strive to unblock its frozen assets in South Korea by using all political, legal, and international solutions.

