Iranian ambassador holds talks with counterparts in Vienna

“Very Productive & Rewarding: Separate Bilateral Meetings with Vienna-based Ambassadors of Russia, China, Iraq, Indonesia, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Syria, Australia, Pakistan, Algeria, Afghanistan, South Africa, Hungry &Tajikistan during last days; TBC with others with the same spirit,” Ardakani wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He added that there will be more talks with other counterparts in the coming days.

Bagherpour Ardakani submitted his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen earlier in July.

He is also the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovakia.

MR/IRN83858220