100km of Iran-Pakistan border fencing will soon be completed

The efficient border management is important for improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and fencing has been done in the hope of helping contain terrorism and smuggling.

Porous nature of border and wider gaps in development are being exploited by terrorists, smugglers, narco and human traffickers, creating security problems besides causing serious economic losses to both countries.

The fencing will also improve the economy and legal trade between the two neighboring countries.

Trade also needs to be streamlined using formal crossing on Pak-Iran border which can only be optimally utilized if the border is properly fenced.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) as additional funds for the fencing of the border.

Iran-Pakistan share 959 km long border which separates Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan provinces of the two countries.

