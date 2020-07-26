Nation's sagacity, guarantor of foiling enemy's plots

The historic memory of the Islamic Iran shows that one of the most glorious aspects of authority and insight of the great nation of Iran is manifested in the arenas of confrontation with the current of hypocrisy, militant and instructive confrontation against the hated and terrorist group of hypocrites. Epic of Operation Mersad is among these facts, noted the statement.

IRGC went on to hail the operation as one of the significant events in the history of eight years of the Sacred Defense.

The history of the Islamic Revolution indicates that terrorist group of Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) has always acted under the strategies of the domineering system and Zionist regime as sworn enemies of Islamic Iran and Iranians and has always tried to create problems ahead of progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran and noble nation of the country in the international arena, it added.

Undoubtedly, in the current critical situation that the Global Arrogance has used all its capacities for surrendering the noble nation of Islamic Iran, wisdom, sagacity and vigilance of the Iranian people in safeguarding unity, amity and solidarity with each other can foil conspiracies waged by enemies of the country under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, highlighted the statement.

Iranian forces carried out Operation Mersad on July 27, 1988, in the western province of Kermanshah to counter the attack of the terrorist group Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) which was backed by the US and the Iraqi Ba'athist regime.

Two days before Operation, the MKO, who had gathered their forces on the Iranian-Iraqi border and were equipped with heavy and semi-heavy weapons by Saddam's regime, began invading Iranian territory. The leaders of the MKO thought that the forces would cross the main roads of Iran without encountering a major obstacle and would reach Tehran in a short time and occupy the capital of Iran.

However, in Operation Mersad, Iranian forces surrounded a large number of elements of the terrorist group in the Pataq Strait (or Mersad) in western Iran, and after three days of fighting, they finally won. More than 4,800 members of the MKO terrorist group were killed and wounded in the operation.

