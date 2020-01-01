Import of basic goods via Chabahar Port at 238% growth in 9 months: official

He made the remarks on Wed. and stated, “a number of 11 vessels carrying basic goods and staples have been docked in Chabahar Port in this period, showing an 83 percent hike in the number of ships docked at the port as compared to the same period of last year.”

He went on to say that Chabahar Port enjoys high capability and potential in unloading basic goods timely, adding, “with the increasing trend of loading and unloading operation of these types of goods, suitable ways have been provided for exporting products via this port.”

Wheat, rice, sugar and barely were the main products unloaded in Chabahar port in this period, he said, adding, “Chabahar port is the strategic and safest port for importing and exporting products with fair and reasonable price as well as for transiting goods belonging to other countries like Afghanistan and Central Asian states.”

He pointed to the salient specifications of the port and said, “connecting to the free waters of the Indian Ocean and locating en route international transport corridors are the eye-catching strength of Chabahar port.”

