Seven ships carrying basic goods dock at Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar

He put the volume of cargoes discharged in the port at 340,000 tons, including wheat, rice, and barley.

Considering the impact of coronavirus on world trade, he said, “these ships have been docked in Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar and their cargoes are being discharged at the port using most modern port equipment and machinery.”

The director-general pointed to the statistics on loading and unloading operation of cargo at the port and said, “the volume of loading and unloading operation of goods at the port in the current month [from March 21 to April 19] showed a 30 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, the issue of which will have a considerable impact in economy and employment sectors of this province.”

