1st aquatic products shipment sent to Thailand via Chabahar

Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei said on Thursday that the first ship carrying Iran's aquatic products left southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar for Thailand for the first time.

He added that the shipment of non-edible fishes was sent to the Indian port of Mundra via Chabahar, which was unloaded at this port and loaded on another ship to its final destination Bangkok Port, Thailand.

Aghaei also said that the forth shipment of Afghanistan’s transit goods has been shipped to India through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar.

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India had also sent a consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port back in 2017.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

