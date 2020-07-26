Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 26

Aftab:
Middle East, Iraq more insecure than ever for Americans
Ebtekar:
What role is US playing in Saudi power struggle?
Etela'at:
Rouhani: Iranian nation's stands against America’s bullying is due to learning from Ashura's culture
Sayyari: Iran's Army produces all military equipment domestically
Iran-Russia-Syria-Iraq joint meeting in Baghdad to eradicate terrorism
Javan:
US invasion of China
Shahrvand:
Iran forming an alliance with China, Russia
Kayhan:
Biden's condition for returning to JCPOA same as Trump's
