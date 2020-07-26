  1. Politics
Jul 26, 2020, 8:26 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 26

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 26

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, July 26.

Aftab:

Middle East, Iraq more insecure than ever for Americans

Ebtekar:

What role is US playing in Saudi power struggle?

Etela'at:

Rouhani: Iranian nation's stands against America’s bullying is due to learning from Ashura's culture

Sayyari: Iran's Army produces all military equipment domestically

Iran-Russia-Syria-Iraq joint meeting in Baghdad to eradicate terrorism

Javan:

US invasion of China

Shahrvand:

Iran forming an alliance with China, Russia

Kayhan:

Biden's condition for returning to JCPOA same as Trump's

ZZ/

News Code 161443

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News