Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on July 26

Aftab:

Middle East, Iraq more insecure than ever for Americans

Ebtekar:

What role is US playing in Saudi power struggle?

Etela'at:

Rouhani: Iranian nation's stands against America’s bullying is due to learning from Ashura's culture

Sayyari: Iran's Army produces all military equipment domestically

Iran-Russia-Syria-Iraq joint meeting in Baghdad to eradicate terrorism

Javan:

US invasion of China

Shahrvand:

Iran forming an alliance with China, Russia

Kayhan:

Biden's condition for returning to JCPOA same as Trump's

ZZ/