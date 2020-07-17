Brazil’s COVID-19 cases pass 2 million

According to the latest figures on Friday morning (+4:30 GMT), 13,952,406 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 592,757 and recoveries amounting to 8,284,285.

With 3,695,025 cases and 141,118 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,014,738 infections and 76,822 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,005,637), followed by Russia (752,797), Peru (341,586), South Africa (324,221), Mixeco (324,041), Chile (323,698), Spain (305,935), the UK (292,552), and Iran (267,061), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,119), Mexico (37,574), Italy (35,017), France (30,138), Spain (28,416), India (25,609), Iran (13,608), Peru (12,615), and Russia (11,937).

MR