COVID-19 cases pass 16 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning (+4:30 GMT), 16,202,385 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 648,445 and recoveries amounting to 9,913,232.

With 4,315,709 cases and 149,398 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,396,434 infections and 86,496 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,385,494), followed by Russia (806,720), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (379,884), Chile (343, 319,501), the UK (298,681), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,112), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), and Colombia (240,795), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,738), Mexico (43,374), Italy (35,102), India (32,096), France (30,192), Spain (28,432), Peru (18,030), Iran (15,484), and Russia (13,192).

