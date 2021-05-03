Hemmati says CBI allocates 100,000 bn tomans to SMEs

Posting a message on his Instagram account on Monday, Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) spoke about the CBI's plan to support Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Referring to the emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the need to activate small and medium workshops along with large workshops, Hemmati said, “SMEs, are now recognized as one of the main paths for achieving sustainable growth and development based on knowledge in countries.”

According to Hemmati, high added value, innovation, job creation, and flexibility outweigh the benefits of SMEs.

In the past few years, the central bank has had serious plans to increase the financial budget of SMEs, he said, adding, “Last year, more than 27,000 small and medium-sized enterprises benefited from about 85,000 billion tomans of facilities.”

In the current Iranian year, the Central Bank has allocated about 100,000 billion tomans to small and large enterprises in the country.

