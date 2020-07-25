Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US warplanes harass Iranian airliner, put lives in danger

Two US warplanes have conducted dangerous and aggressive maneuvering closed to an Iranian airliner, putting lives of tens of civilian passengers on board in danger.

Iran starts investigation into harassed Mahan airliner

Iran Civil Aviation Organization has started an investigation into the incident that happened to a Mahan airliner on Thursday night on Syrian territory where it was harassed by two American fighter jets.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,489 news cases, 215 deaths

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of 215 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 15,289 as of Friday. The virus also infected 2,489 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 286,523.

Iran urges ICAO to address US’ dangerous action

An official with the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said that the body has urged the ICAO to address the dangerous actions of the United States against airliners in the region.

Zarif: ‘Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner. “US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces,” said Zarif, referring to Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 with 163 passengers and crew on board which was harassed by two American warplanes on Thursday. “Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness,” he said, adding, “These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.”

Spox: US terrorist act on Iran's airline requires reciprocal action

The terrorist act of the United States on harassment of an Iranian airliner in Syrian airspace requires reciprocal action, said Spokesman of the Guardian Council.

Iran will not leave any hostile action unanswered

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson reacted to the recent provocation by US warplanes against an Iranian airliner, noting that Iran will give a firm response in proper time.

No end to US criminal acts: envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Fri. that there is no end to the criminal acts of the United States.

The criminal actions taken by US in threatening lives of ordinary people, ranging from economic terrorism to aviation terrorism, are not over, Kazem Gharibabadi added.

Any criminal act by US to accelerate Zionist regime’s end: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament speaker has reacted to the recent aggressive maneuvering by two US warplanes close to an Iranian airliner over Syria, saying that any misconduct by the US will lead to a sooner end of the Zionist regime.

