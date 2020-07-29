Expulsion from region key response to US terrorist acts

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mehdi Chamran vice chairman of Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces referred to the recent harassment of Mahan airliner by American fighters and said that "The US approach is such that if its actions go unanswered, it will repeat it with bullying."

“The terrorist government of the United States is neither bound by international law nor does it has any understanding of human rights, so it can only be spoken to by language of force” he stressed.

Recent harassment by the US must meet a firm response, he said and asserted that “Of course, our response will not be retaliation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will never allow itself to threaten the lives of civilians and innocent citizens of other countries”

He went on to explain that “the key response to American terrorists is expelling them from the region, which must be pursued more seriously. Fortunately, all the countries of the Resistance Axis, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and other countries, have the same opinion on this issue.”

"Our first demand is the expulsion of the United States from the region, but their terrorist acts must also be responded in a specific way," Chamran added.

