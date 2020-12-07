Growth requires increased interaction with world

“No government can develop its country without having a powerful internal economic structure and boosting its domestic capacities. On the other hand, there will be no growth in the absence of strong social potentials and interaction with the world,” Ali Rabiei told ISNA on Monday.

He pointed to the government's efforts to preserve the JCPOA, noting that all parties underscore and support such a move.

"I think we will definitely take the path to negotiate. Fortunately, all factions emphasize the JCPOA and no one has denied it. Those who once opposed will themselves be at the forefront of the negotiations."

"In the current year, Iran could gain a victory at the UN and could beat Trumpism, which has set the ground proper for meeting our national interests, and if we seize the opportunity a brighter future will expect us."

He elsewhere highlighted the negative impact of the US sanctions on Iran's economy, noting that the sanctions have made major difficulties for Iran with having monetary transactions with the countries it has trade transactions including its neighbors.

