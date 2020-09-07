105 power, water projects launched in 21 provinces

The projects have cost about $1 billion, Reza Ardakanian said at the inauguration ceremony of 14 power projects of Yazd Regional Electric Company at Askezar Industrial Steel Town.

"In the framework of the A-B-Iran program, by the end of the year (March 2021), 250 projects with an investment of around $2 billion in the field of water, electricity and gas will be inaugurated,” he said.

Regarding the improvement of Ardakan drinking water quality, he said: “Measures have been taken in this regard and we promise to solve this problem in Ardakan soon."

He added that the people of Yazd should not worry about potable water supply because there are several projects underway that will address the issue in the near future and referred to one of the projects that is allocating 20 million cubic meters of water from the Persian Gulf to Yazd.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of the private sector in construction solar power plants in the central province, without using state funds.

