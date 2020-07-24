Top advisor says Leader’s meeting with Iraqi PM 'exceptional'

Speaking to the official website of the Islamic Revolution Leader, Top Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs Velayati said that Tuesday’s meeting was the first face-to-face meeting of the Leader after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and it shows the importance that the Islamic Republic attaches to relations with neighboring Iraq.

The Leader reminded the people of Iran, Iraq and the world that bilateral ties with Iraq have great significance for Tehran, added Velayati.

The Iraqi PM, he continued, used the word ‘leader’ when addressing Ayatollah Khamenei which proves the outstanding position of the Islamic Revolution Leader among friends and allied countries of Iran.

Velayati said that the Leader’s referring to ‘revenge’ for Martyr Soleimani was a “strategic remark for the region and the international arena.”

Ayatollah Khamenei “reminded that we are still determined to take revenge and this is the start of a strategic reminder about creating positive regional developments so that fate of the region would be determined by regional countries,” noted the former Iranian foreign minister.

“In fact, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and the Resistance will determine the future of the region which will have no place for the United States,” he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, al-Kadhimi paid a two-day visit to Iran. He met and held talks with the Leader, President Rouhani, VP Jahangiri, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, and SNSC Secretary Shamkhani.

