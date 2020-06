SHAHROUD, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Shahroud Power Plant and Electricity Industry Monitoring Center were inaugurated simultaneously on Tue. through video conference in the presence of Energy Minister Eng. Reza Ardakanian, Chief Executive of Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company [TAVANIR] Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh and Managing Director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company Mohsen Tarztalab.