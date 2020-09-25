Iran, Syria agree to set up strategic committee in two weeks

For this purpose, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian talked with Muhammad R’ad Syria’s Minister of Water Resources through video conference on Fri.

In this bilateral talk, Syrian energy minister expressed his satisfaction with his participation in the 11th Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Regional Center for Urban Water Management and called evermore development of bilateral cooperation in the water and wastewater sector.

He also expressed satisfaction with the presence of competent and able Iranian companies in water projects of Syria and welcomed evermore cooperation of these companies in developing Syria’s water and wastewater projects.

During the meeting held via videoconference, the two sides agreed to form a strategic committee to be chaired by the Deputy Ministers of Energy and Water Resources of Iran and Syrian Arab Republic in the next two weeks in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding inked between the two countries.

Syria’s energy minister emphasized the need for taking advantage of the experience and technical know-how of Iranian companies in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of water and sewage projects in Syria.

It should be noted that a Memorandum of Understanding on water cooperation between Iran and Syria was signed on Dec. 4, 2019 in presence of Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and the then Syria’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Hussein Arnous.

MA/5032406