1,200MW added to thermal power plants' capacity

Hamidreza Azimi broke the news on Tue. and reiterated that 1,239-megawatt electricity has been added to the production capacity of thermal power plants.

Some 580 thermal electricity generation units have so far been constructed in 129 power plants of the country, he said, adding, “With the inauguration of these projects, the number of thermal power plants, running under the private sector and large industries, have hit 380 while production capacity of these thermal power plants has hit 46,385 megawatts.”

Accordingly, about 68 percent of total electricity generation capacity of thermal power plants is owned by the private sector, he said, adding, “During the tenure of the current administration dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence', 13,135-megawatt electricity has been added to the production capacity of thermal power plants in the country, showing a considerable hike.”

The Director of Planning at Thermal Power Plants Holding Company pointed out that 1,239-megawatt electricity has been added to the generation capacity of the thermal power plants in the current year (started March 21, 2020) named after ‘Surge in Production’.

According to the scheduled program envisioned for the next year, 645-megawatt electricity has been added to the generation capacity of thermal power plants in the nationwide, he added.

MA/5030487