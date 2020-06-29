Iran, Afghanistan hold talks on mutual water resources

In a meeting with Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday, Ardakanian said, “Joint projects with regard to Harirud River will be pursued by both sides.”

Referring to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan on common border rivers, Atmar noted, “We have made good progress regarding mutual water resources which have been according to the 1972 Hirmand agreement. Both sides decided to conduct technical and specialized studies in this field and cooperate with each other based on the rights of both nations.”

Harirud River originates from Afghanistan and crosses the common border areas with Iran.

