Iran’s Armed Forces updated combat tactics

“The progress made in the field of IRGC's helicopter power is the result of our commanders in the ground force. The IRGC ground force is at the forefront of the defensive formation against the enemy,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday in a ceremony at the Fat’h Air Base near Tehran.

He went on to say that IRGC Aviation power is considered a capability for the Islamic Republic of Iran which has foiled the conspiracies of the enemies in the past.

During the ceremony, attended by a number of IRGC commanders, the force unveiled a laser-guided missile system that will be installed on the IRGC helicopters.

Major General Salami pointed to the vital role of IRGC Aviation in maintaining the country’s security, adding, “The force has experienced considerable progress in the field of offensive, transportation and logistics helicopters.”

