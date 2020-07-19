'No chance for giving away Iranian islands to China'

Ansari noted that Iran seeks a win-win partnership agreement with China.

The Iranian official considered the ongoing rumors as unfounded claims distributed by some media.

He added that no country can demand the Islamic Republic to donate Iran's islands or any other specific benefits.

"Iran seeks win-win accords with China as it does the same with its relations with other countries," Ansari said, "We are loving toward strategical agreements with friend countries."

In a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

However, some claims and reports were made by some specific foreign-based media lashing out at the Islamic Republic.

The unfounded claims about the issue argued for example, that under this 25-year cooperation, Iran is to hand over Kish Island to China in exchange for military, regional and international support or some named the cooperation a 'secretive deal'.

Rumors are still going around despite the explanations offered by the Iranian officials asserting that the plan for strategic cooperation between Iran and China would be designed on equal footing, on the basis of common views, and with the purpose of supporting multilateralism.

Iranian officials have strongly rejected such rumors, adding that the roadmap is 'unacceptable' and 'unbelievable' for it makes Iran capable of resisting the US sanctions.

