In a tweet on Wednesday, he named the move a provocative act conducted by the occupiers of Palestine.

We condemn the provocative action of the Zionist media in announcing the opening of a virtual embassy in Iraq, he wrote.

Iraqi people and government support the issue of Jerusalem al-Quds and the full restoration of the rights of the Palestinian brothers, Hakim added.

The Israeli regime announced earlier this week that it is to open its virtual embassy in Iraq.

