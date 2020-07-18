Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran will never give in to US pressure: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami said Iran will never give in to the US bullying as it has adopted a policy of maximum resistance against Washington’s maximum pressure campaign.

Iran urges UN to take action to protect Yemeni civilians

Iran has called on the United Nations to take necessary measures to protect the lives of Yemeni civilians against the aggressions of the Saudi-led coalition.

Iran records 2,379 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,379 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 269,440, said Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Friday.

UAE resumes flights to Tehran

Emirates Airline is resuming flights to the Iranian capital Tehran after an almost five-month hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian ambassador holds talks with counterparts in Vienna

Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Austria, Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani, says he has held several constructive talks with counterparts in Vienna, adding that the talks will continue in line with promoting bilateral ties.

Intelligence minister to attend parl. economic commission

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi will go to the Parliament on to brief the lawmakers on the latest developments regarding his ministry.

Tehran warns Seoul over blocking oil revenues

Iranian Parliament’s Vice-Speaker lambasted the South Korean government for freezing of Iran’s oil revenues under the US pressure.

Zarif holds talks with new Azeri counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with Azerbaijan’s newly-appointed foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Friday.

Pakistan welcomes Iran’s inclusion in CPEC

The Pakistani Foreign Minister said that the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be in the interest of the whole region.

Police bust 1 ton of drugs in Bushehr province

The police forces of the Bushehr province, southern Iran, have confiscated 1,000 kilograms of illicit drugs in a single operation.

