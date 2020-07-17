Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran supporter of Afghan peace talks: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced Iran's support for peace talks in Afganistan.

In a meeting with the Head of Afganistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, Araghchi Iran's support for peace talks in Afganistan. The Iranian official emphasized regional convergence, economic growth and development, and continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Iran ready to mediate between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson announced Iran's readiness for mediating between Armenia and Azerbaijan for resolving the conflict over Karabakh.

In a press conference in Ardabil province on Thursday, Abbas Mousavi said that Iran called for a peaceful solution to the dispute in the Karabakh region immediately after an escalation of conflicts between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in recent days.

Tehran, Kabul to accelerate economic ties

Iran and Afghanistan on Thursday discussed the necessity for accelerating the implementation of economic agreements between the two countries.

IRGC smashes MKO terrorist cell in Shiraz

IRGC forces identified and dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) on Thursday in Shiraz, Fars province.

As reported, the cell was dismantled before conducting its intended operation.

All the terrorists have been arrested.

Zionists to see Iran's supremacy if they continue wickedness

Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned on Thursday that if the zionist regime continues its wicked activities it will be faced with the upper hand of the Resistance Axis and Iran.

Rouhani, Putin underscore confrontation with US unilateralism

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Iranian President Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Putin underlined the significance of standing against the US unilateralism and development of mutual relations.

The two sides conferred on the need for further cooperation among Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara within the Astana summit's framework to resolve the crisis in Syria, as well.

Iran records 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,500 people in Iran in the past 24 hours, said Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari on Thursday.

There are accordingly 267,061 Covid-19 patients in Iran. Lari said that 1,914 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

