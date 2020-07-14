Iran, Austria coop. significant among Western countries

In a ceremony on Monday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Tehran Municipality and the Austrian Embassy in the cultural and social fields, Stefan Schulz noted that Iran and Austria have a long history of diplomatic relations.

He went on to say that the mayor of Vienna was one of the first Western officials to visit Tehran after the Nuclear Deal was reached and pointed out that he signed an MoU on expanding cultural ties between the two Municipalities.

Referring to the one-hour videoconference between the mayors of Tehran and Vienna over the past week, he stated that both sides conferred on boosting ties in the fields of culture, sports and music, and scientific exchanges.

"The cooperation led to the sending of two rescue teams and the Red Crescent to Vienna, and they are now conducting international rescue operations around the world," he said, adding that, the cooperation between Iran and Austria in this field shows the depth of trust between the two countries.

