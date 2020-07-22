Iran among top powers in region: Austria

He made the remarks in a meeting with The Chief of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Karim Hemmati on Wednesday.

Referring to Iran’s request to send two rescue teams to Austria for training maneuvers in the international rescue operations, Schulz noted that these training are based on UN guidelines and prepare rescue teams to participate in international events.

He went on to say that Iranian Red Crescent rescue teams have an extremely high level of experience in providing assistance in international disasters.

“I will do my best to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Austria in the field of educational activities,” he added.

The Austrian Ambassador further appreciated the efforts made by the Iranian Red Crescent in the fight against COVID-19.

