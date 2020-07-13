Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran-Dubai tourist flights resumed amid outbreak

The tourist flights of Tehran and Dubai have been resumed since July 09 during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, by observing health protocols.

Iran issues license for 14 crypto mining centers

According to the deputy head of Tavanir company, the Islamic Republic has issued permits for the activity of 14 cryptocurrency mining centers, each with a capacity of 300 megawatts.

Iran to surge oil production capacity: Zanganeh

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has announced that his country plans to increase its oil output capacity to take its share back from the market in case of the US sanctions termination.

Mahmood Vaezi: Western countries afraid of Iran-China close relations

Iranian President's chief of staff has said that world powers, especially the US are afraid of the close relations between Iran and China in terms of economic, political and regional developments.

Ghalibaf: Parl. to pursue 'look to East', diversifying trade partners

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that having a look to the East and diversifying trade partners of Iran are on the Parliament’s agenda as factors that can solve the country's economic problems.

Iranian airline to resume Tehran-Istanbul flights on Monday

Iran Air, the airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will resume flights between Tehran and Istanbul as of Monday, July 13, according to an official.

Iran confirms 2,186 infections,194 deaths in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,186 people and claimed 194 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Leader urges unity as key to overcoming enemies' plots

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said unity among people and the authorities is the key to overcoming the plots of the enemies.

Iran-China 25-year roadmap big threat to Zionists' interests

Majidreza Hariri, head of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, believes that the 25-year roadmap between Tehran and Beijing for strategic partnership poses a big threat to the regional interests of the Tel Aviv regime.

Army Aviation to achieve long-range missiles soon

Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani said that Iran’s Army Aviation will attain long-range 20- and 200km missiles in the near future.

Parl. ratifies bill on Iran-India double taxation avoidance

The Iranian Parliament on Sunday ratified an agreement between Iran and India to help avoid double taxation and fiscal evasion in bilateral trades.

