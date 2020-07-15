  1. Politics
1st gas unit of Qeshm Power Plant to be inaugurated July 16

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The first gas unit of Qeshm Power Plant will be inaugurated on Thursday, July 16 in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Director General of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company for Upgrading Power Plants and Environment Affairs revealed the remarks on Tue. and added, “the project to increase power generation capacity at Bandar Abbas Power Plant (115 megawatt) and also the first gas unit of Combined Cycle Power Plant will be put into operation tomorrow.”

He pointed out that power plant steam units account for about 19 percent of country’s electricity generation capacity, adding, “presently, the average life of steam units of the country exceeds 30 years while some units such as Bandar Abbas Power Plant is as old as 40 years.”

Implementation of projects to remove production restrictions, in addition to increasing the efficiency of Bandar Abbas Power Plant, will increase stability and reduce emergency exit rate of the units, he reiterated.

Also, implementation of this program will help increase the annual production capacity of power plant, enhance the life of units and reduce environmental pollutants, he added.

