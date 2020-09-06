Thermal power capacity exceeds 68GW

According to Hamidreza Azimi, the director of planning at the Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, a total of 578 thermal power generation units have so far been built in 127 power plants in the country.

by the inauguration of the Dalahou Power Plant project, the number of thermal units owned by the private sector and large industries reached 378 units and the capacity of privately owned thermal power plants exceeded 46,000 MW, he said.

67.7 percent of the total thermal power generation capacity of Iran is run by the private sector, he noted.

In such power plants, thermal energy in the initial fuel is turned into electrical energy.

As reported, Iran’s total power generation capacity currently stands at about 85,000 MW, more than 90 percent of which is supplied by thermal power plants.

The total nominal capacity of Iran's thermal power plants is reportedly about 83,000 MW.

Iran is to break the ground for the construction operation of the first Geothermal Power Plant in northwest of the country in Ardabil province in the near future.

