Iran’s renewable energy capacity reaches 825 MW

The data also revealed that and the number is expected to double as other projects with a total capacity of 821 MW are under construction.

The latest data released by the Energy Ministry shows that Iran has produced over 4.88 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from renewable sources since the bid to shift focus from fossil fuels to greener energies started in mid-2009.

This volume of clean energy was produced from July 2009 to early July 2020, which has cut the consumption of 1.386 billion cubic meters of fossil fuels.

It has also saved 1.08 billion liters of water and prevented the wasting of 455 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the national grid.

Moreover, harnessing clean energy in the past 10 years has helped the country curb the emission of about 3.32 million tons of greenhouse gases.

Renewable ventures are gaining popularity in the country; with more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, Iran has huge potential to expand solar energy infrastructure and attract foreign investments.

The country meets more than 80% of its electricity demand from thermal power plants that run on fossil fuels. Of the total 82,000 MW production capacity, only a meager amount of 680 MW goes to renewables.

Currently, over 100 large-scale farms ranging from 2MW to 12MW and over 2,000 small-scale and rooftop renewable power plants are operating across Iran, the number of which has noticeably been growing as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

MR/IRN83845684