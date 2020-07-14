Preserving territorial integrity of region Iran's strategy

His remarks came after his talks with the first deputy of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, where he expressed regret and sympathy over the death of several soldiers in the conflict on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Iran has always emphasized the resolution of issues and disputes through political solutions and negotiations, and we hope that the problem will be resolved in the same way," Vaezi wrote in his post.

Vaezi held a phone conversation with Mustafayev on Monday night on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the need to cooperate to expand relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in various sectors, Vaezi said that the development of relations with neighbors is one of the basic principles of Iran's foreign policy.

For his part during Monday conversation with Vaezi, Shahin Mustafayev appreciated the sympathy of the Iranian government and people over the incident, saying that Iran's position on maintaining the territorial integrity of countries, including the Azerbaijan Republic, has always been respectable.

He also praised Iran's commitment to the development of relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need for more efforts by the two countries' officials in this regard.

Referring to the resuming of trade between the two countries, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the efforts of officials to reopen the borders with a 14% increase in trade between the two countries in recent months.

HJ/4974199