Iranian, Saudi diplomats experienced in settling problems

Speaking on the sidelines of Iraqi Prime Mustafa al-Kadhimi's meeting with President Rouhani in Tehran on Tue., Mahmoud Vaezi said that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in establishing friendly and amicable ties with its neighbors.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced that it is interested in establishing a good and amicable tie with all neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that whenever the time comes and Saudi Arabia is ready, it is natural that both Iranian and Saudi Arabian diplomats have the necessary experience to find a solution for settling differences between Tehran and Riyadh.

Elsewhere, turning to the first visit of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Vaezi added, “Iraq is determined to broaden its ties with Iran in all dimensions. In addition, Iraqi side is interested in acceleration of agreements which have previously been inked between presidents of the two countries both in Tehran and Baghdad.”

Vaezi emphasized that $20 billion worth of annual bilateral trade has been targeted between Iran and Iraq.

Islamic Republic of Iran was of the first countries that faced the coronavirus global pandemic and have thus far gained salient experiences and achievements in this respect, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experience with neighboring Iraq in the fight against coronavirus.”

