JCPOA last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement: Zarif

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “Today is 5th anniv. of the #JCPOA—last decade’s greatest diplomatic achievement—and reminder that US lawless behavior should not be the yardstick by which int'l norms are measured. US contempt for law & diplomacy places it in global disrepute & threatens global—and US—security.”

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached in July 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (the United States, France, Britain, Russia, and China) plus Germany (known as the P5 + 1).

Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Nuclear Deal on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, and ordered the resumption of sanctions against Iran.

FA/FNA 13990424001029