Saudi fighter jets violate ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah

Saudi fighter jets have once again violated their alleged ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly violated the ceasefire in Hudaydah, Saada, and Al-Bayda provinces.

Saudi-led coalition has not fulfilled its commitment regarding the Stockholm Agreement which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Hudaydah province.

The international community has so far taken no action in response to repeated violations of the Agreement by Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

FA/ 4968905