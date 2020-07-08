  1. Politics
Jul 8, 2020, 6:32 PM

Saudi fighter jets violate ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah

Saudi fighter jets violate ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Saudi fighters violated the ceasefire in Yemen and launched a series of attacks on Al-Hudaydah province in the past 24 hours.

Saudi fighter jets have once again violated their alleged ceasefire in Yemen, Al-Masirah reported.

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly violated the ceasefire in Hudaydah, Saada, and Al-Bayda provinces.

Saudi-led coalition has not fulfilled its commitment regarding the Stockholm Agreement which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Hudaydah province.

The international community has so far taken no action in response to repeated violations of the Agreement by Saudi Arabia.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

FA/ 4968905

News Code 160725

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News