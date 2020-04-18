Saudi-led coalition violates truce with 82 airstrikes in 24 hours

The aggression violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah by committing 82 violations in the past 24 hours, Almasirah reported.

In Marib, the US-Saudi aggression launched 27 on Serwah and 2 other districts.

In AlJawf, the aggression launched 8 raids on Khub WalShaaf and 3 raids on Al-Hazm district.

In Hodeidah, a military bulldozer of the US-Saudi forces developed fortification in Addurayhimi city.

14 US-Saudi artillery shells targeted Hais district. The coalition also also targeted Addurayhimi city with 30 artillery shells.

The Stockholm Agreement was reached in December 2018 following a round of peace negotiations between Ansarullah delegates and Riyadh-sponsored loyalists to ex-president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The document set out three undertakings: a ceasefire along the Hodaideh front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

Yemenis say they expected the Stockholm Agreement to lead to peace and the opening of humanitarian corridors. One year on, civilians are still dying in Yemen due to the Saudi airstrikes and its blockade.

MNA/PR