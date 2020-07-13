Wrestler Nouri discharged from hospital after beating COVID19

He had been taken to the ICU unit of the hospital as his condition was critical last week. Nouri will continue the treatment and recovery at home.

The 87kg wrestler is the three-time Asian champion and a bronze winner at the 2017 World Championships while being a contestant for winning Tokyo Olympics quota.

Hamid Yari, the head of Alborz province’s wrestling board, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday that what happened to Nouri was a warning for all the wrestlers across the country to follow health guidelines more seriously during training sessions.

Asked about the time of Nouri’s return to the mat, Yari said that the wrestler’s health is the top priority and he should continue the treatment process at home for 21 days.

Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 2,349 new infections and 203 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. The ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Monday that the death toll has hit 13,032 in the country while the infections have exceeded 259,000.

(Photo: Hossein Nouri in Masih Daneshvari Hospital/Borna News Agency, June 13)

