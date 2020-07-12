Iran confirms 2,186 infections,194 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 257,303 with the death toll standing at 12,829.

3,359 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 219,993 patients have recovered, she added.

So far, 1,972,207 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, Lari noted.

She advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, and Mazandaran as 'red' regarding the spread of the disease.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 12,844,410 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 567,657 and recoveries amounting to 7,479,527.

