Zarif rejects rumors over sale of Kish Island to China: MP

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was scheduled to go to the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday to discuss with the lawmakers on IAEA BoG's resolution and the 25-year comprehensive Iran-China cooperation plan.

Spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said, "During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and his deputies presented the latest news and analysis on the IAEA BoG's resolution and the 25-year comprehensive Iran-China cooperation plan."

"Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with China is a strategic relationship based on common interests and mutual respect," he added.

"According to the Foreign Minister, the process of drafting this document began with Mr. Xi Jinping's visit to Tehran in 2015, and the two countries decided to design a long-term roadmap during that visit which the parties are still negotiating on this document," Amouei said.

He went on to say, "Explaining the dimensions of the document, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of taking into account the national interest in drafting the document and rejected rumors over the sale of Kish Island, as well as the sale of cheap oil to China, saying that these rumors have been circulated by enemies to prevent the development of Iran-China relations."

