Netanyahu approves Lebanon ceasefire deal in principle

Israel still has reservations over some details of the agreement, which were expected to be transmitted to the Lebanese government on Monday, the source said, according to the CNN.

Those and other details are still being negotiated and multiple sources stressed that the agreement will not be final until all issues are resolved.

A ceasefire agreement will also need to be approved by the Israeli cabinet, which has not yet occurred.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said talks appear to be moving positively toward an agreement, but acknowledged that as Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade fire, one misstep could upend the talks.

MNA