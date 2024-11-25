Iran self-sufficient in naval equipment: Cmdr.

The commander made these remarks at a military ceremony held in the coastal city of Noshahr in northern Iran on Monday, on the eve of Navy Day.

Their powerful presence in countering the criminal US is shining like a jewel in the Navy's history, the commander said in his remarks.

He further described such self-sufficiency as an indication of the naval strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This powerful determination of the naval commanders and staff will continue to intimidate the enemies, Admiral Irani stressed.

Navy Day in Iran commemorates the resistance of the Iranian forces in November 1980 during the Iran-Iraq war, which lasted for eight years. This year, the day falls on November 27.

MNA/IRN