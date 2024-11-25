Army chief vows Iran’s unwavering support for resistance

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stated that Israeli regime has no plan for “the day after” the war in Gaza.

“It has been more than a year since the genocidal war on Gaza began and the criminal Zionist regime has reached an impasse and been unable to devise a comprehensive strategy for the post-war Gaza as they are facing new and serious challenges,” Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Sunday.

“The resistance front is still active and will remain active and has dealt severe blows to the Zionist regime over the past months,” he pointed out.

He added that the resistance is the main “shield and spear” against oppressive and arrogant enemies.

“Resistance is not confined to military fields but includes all aspects of the components of power,” he added.

The Iranian commander pointed to last year’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, against Israel and said the event marked a pivotal turning point, effectively creating a clear division between the pre- and post-operation world.

“Even the most skeptical people have concluded that the Zionist regime would not exist in the world in the next 25 years,” Mousavi added.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm came in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified aggression against Palestinians. It saw the fighters storming the occupied territories, taking control of Israeli military bases and illegal settlements around Gaza, and taking more than 240 Israelis captive.

The Israeli regime brought Gaza under a genocidal war following the operation. The war has so far claimed the lives of at least 44,211 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 104,567 people.

The army commander further stated that the Israeli regime and its associated media outlets have been striving to portray a narrative of triumph during the course of the ongoing onslaught in Gaza.

However, he emphasized that this depiction does not accurately reflect the reality of the situation.

Mousavi pointed to arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant over war crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and said many countries, including the European Union member states, have announced that they would abide by the ruling.

MA/Press TV