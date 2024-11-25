Iran 10th largest steel producer in world in October: WSA

Iran’s steel production fell slightly in October compared to the same month last year, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) figures.

The figures cited in a Sunday report by the Fars news agency showed that Iran had produced 3.00 million metric tons (mt) of steel in October, down 1.9% from the same month last year.

The figures showed that Iran’s steel output had accounted for 60% of the total production in the West Asia region in October when regional output rose 5.4% year on year to 5 million mt.

World steel data showed that Iran was the 10th largest steel producer in the world in October, trailing Brazil with 3.1 million mt of output.

They showed that steel production in Iran had reached a total of 25 million mt in the 10 months to October, up 0.6% from the same previous period.

That comes as regional output also rose 1.3% year on year in January-October to reach 44.1 million mt, the figures showed.

Global output reached 151.2 million mt, up 0.4% from October 2023, while total output in the 10 months to October reached 1,546.6 million mt, down 1.6% from the same previous period, showed the figures.

Recent reports have pointed to a rebound in steel production in Iran with an easing of energy supply restrictions imposed on the industry in the summer months.

The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) said in a report last month that the steel output in the country had dropped by as much as 10% in some production categories in the six months to late September mainly because of power cuts ordered over the summer.

